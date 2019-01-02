Congo election results may be delayed by slow counting: vote commission

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Preliminary results from Democratic Republic of Congo’s presidential election may be delayed past Sunday because of the low number of voting tally sheets received so far, the head of the electoral commission, CENI, told candidates on Wednesday.
CENI president Corneille Nangaa said that by Wednesday, vote counting centres had received just 17 percent of tally sheets, three sources who were present told Reuters.
Reporting By Giulia Paravicini; Writing by Edward McAllister; Editing by Andrew Heavens