A man classifies voting materials at Congo's Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) tallying centre in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

DAKAR (Reuters) - Preliminary results from the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Dec. 30 presidential election will be delayed past Sunday’s deadline, the head of the election commission, Corneille Nangaa, told Reuters on Saturday.

He said the commission, known as CENI, had received only 47 percent of vote tally sheets as of Saturday, and did not know when the results would be ready.