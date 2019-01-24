New Congo president taken ill during inaugural speech: state TV

Democratic Republic of Congo's outgoing President Joseph Kabila sits next to his successor Felix Tshisekedi during an inauguration ceremony whereby Tshisekedi will be sworn into office as the new president of the Democratic Republic of Congo at the Palais de la Nation in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, January 24, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo’s new President Felix Tshisekedi was taken ill during his inaugural speech on Thursday, state television said.

The television image cut away from Tshisekedi before he concluded his remarks. A Reuters witness said aides sat Tshisekedi down on a chair and brought him water.