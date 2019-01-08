Zambia president heads for 'urgent' Congo election meeting in South Africa

Zambia's President Edgar Chagwa Lungu addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 25, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/Files

LUSAKA (Reuters) - Zambian President Edgar Lungu is traveling to South Africa on Tuesday for an “urgent consultative meeting” with President Cyril Ramaphosa about Democratic Republic of Congo’s presidential election, the Zambian presidency said in a statement.

Congo is awaiting delayed results from the Dec. 30 poll, which is meant to lead to the Central African country’s first democratic transfer of power in its 59 years of independence but which opposition members say was marred by fraud.