U.N. alarmed by electoral violence and inflammatory speech in Congo

A motorcyclist rides near smoke billowing from fire at the independent national electoral commission's (CENI) warehouse in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Olivia Acland

GENEVA (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo’s government must halt electoral violence and inflammatory speech ahead of the country’s long-delayed Dec. 23 presidential election, U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said in a statement on Friday.

“I am deeply worried about the reports of excessive use of force, including live ammunition, by security forces against opposition rallies,” she said.

“In an already tense electoral environment, I urge the government to send a clear signal that threats and violence against political opponents will not be tolerated.”