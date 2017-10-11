FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Congo lifts ban on raw metal exports by Chinese joint venture
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
Technology
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 11, 2017 / 3:39 PM / 6 days ago

Congo lifts ban on raw metal exports by Chinese joint venture

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ABIDJAN, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Congo’s government has lifted an order requiring a joint venture of Chinese investors to stop exporting raw copper and cobalt, the mines ministry and the company said on Wednesday.

Democratic Republic of Congo’s mines minister Martin Kabwelulu last month ordered Sicomines, one of the country’s largest copper producers, to only export processed metals because they command higher values on international markets.

Kabwelulu said high-value exports were needed to pay off billions of dollars in infrastructure and mining investments by Sicomines’ majority shareholders Sinohydro Corp and China Railway Group Limited as part of a minerals-for-infrastructure deal first signed in 2007.

Sicomines’ deputy director general Jean Nzenga told Reuters that the measure was lifted on Tuesday, allowing the company to export unprocessed copper and cobalt.

“Everything has returned to normal,” he said.

Kabwelulu’s chief of staff, Valery Mukasa, confirmed that the order had been lifted, but declined to elaborate.

Reports of the measure on Monday pushed copper prices higher because of its potential to reduce global supply.

Sicomines launched operations in November 2015 and almost immediately became one of the top copper producers in Congo, Africa’s top miner of the metal. (Reporting by Aaron Ross; editing by Alexander Smith)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.