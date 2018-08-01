FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2018 / 11:49 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Congo police fire teargas at opposition leader Bemba's supporters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Police in Democratic Republic of Congo fired teargas at supporters of opposition leader and presidential hopeful Jean-Pierre Bemba as they thronged the streets to welcome him home after years in prison in The Hague, witnesses said.

A Reuters reporter saw police fire teargas at opposition supporters in the streets of the neighbourhood of Limete as Bemba’s convoy approached, and witnesses said officers also fired teargas to clear the road near the airport.

Reporting By Amedee Mwarabu; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Catherine Evans

