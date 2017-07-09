FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Congo election commission president says 2017 presidential vote probably not possible
July 9, 2017 / 9:36 PM / a month ago

Congo election commission president says 2017 presidential vote probably not possible

1 Min Read

KINSHASA, July 9 (Reuters) - The president of Democratic Republic of Congo's electoral commission said on Sunday that a vote to replace President Joseph Kabila will probably not be possible this year, violating a deal that let Kabila stay on past the end of his mandate.

Kabila was required by the constitution to step down at the end of his second term last December but he struck an accord with opposition leaders under which elections would take place before the end of 2017 and he would not stand for a third term. (Reporting By Aaron Ross; Editing by Mary Milliken)

