KINSHASA, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Congo’s electoral commission president announced on Sunday that long-awaited presidential elections to replace President Joseph Kabila would take place in December 2018.

Speaking at a news conference in Democratic Republic of Congo’s capital Kinshasa, Corneille Nangaa said around 43 million voters had so far been registered for the vote, which has been repeatedly delayed. (Reporting by Patient Ligodi and Amedee Mwarabu; writing by Tim Cocks; editing by Jason Neely)