FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Congo orders internet and SMS cut ahead of anti-govt demonstrations
Sections
Featured
Focus on capital protection
Markets Weekahead
Focus on capital protection
New year could bring record low temperatures to U.S. Midwest
World
New year could bring record low temperatures to U.S. Midwest
Bollywood stars came crashing down to earth in 2017
Yearender
Bollywood stars came crashing down to earth in 2017
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
December 30, 2017 / 8:31 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Congo orders internet and SMS cut ahead of anti-govt demonstrations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Dec 30 (Reuters) - D emocratic Republic of Congo’s government on Saturday ordered telecommunications providers to cut internet and SMS services across the country ahead of planned anti-government demonstrations on Sunday.

“It is for reasons of state security ... In response to violence that is being prepared ... the government has the duty to take all measures to protect Congolese lives,” telecommunications minister Emery Okundji told Reuters. (Reporting By Aaron Ross and Fiston Mahamba, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.