Congo orders internet and SMS cut ahead of anti-govt demonstrations

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Dec 30 (Reuters) - D emocratic Republic of Congo’s government on Saturday ordered telecommunications providers to cut internet and SMS services across the country ahead of planned anti-government demonstrations on Sunday.

“It is for reasons of state security ... In response to violence that is being prepared ... the government has the duty to take all measures to protect Congolese lives,” telecommunications minister Emery Okundji told Reuters. (Reporting By Aaron Ross and Fiston Mahamba, editing by David Evans)