Teargas and checkpoints as Congo forces try to stop anti-govt demos

KINSHASA, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Congolese police and soldiers on Sunday set up checkpoints across the capital Kinshasa and fired teargas at opposition supporters outside a church where they had gathered to prevent planned protests against President Joseph Kabila.

Authorities ordered internet and SMS services cut in response to calls by Catholic activists to march after Sunday mass. The activists are demanding that Kabila commit to not changing the constitution to stand for a third term and release political prisoners. (Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Alison Williams)