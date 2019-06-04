Islamist rebels kill 13 civilians in east Congo's Ebola zone

GOMA, Congo (Reuters) - Thirteen Congolese civilians were killed in the country’s eastern Ebola zone in an attack by a group thought to be linked to Islamic State, a local official told Reuters on Tuesday.

Insurgents from Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) targeted a district of east Democratic Republic of Congo’s Beni city late on Monday, deputy mayor Modeste Bakwanamaha said. They were most likely responding to a crackdown by the Congolese army last week that killed 26 of its members, he said.

“The victims were killed by bullets and others by bladed weapons,” he said.