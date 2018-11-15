Seven peacekeepers die in clashes near Ebola-hit part of east Congo

(Reuters) - At least seven U.N. peacekeepers were killed in clashes with militias near the east Congolese town of Beni, at the centre of the country’s worst ever Ebola epidemic, the United Nations and diplomatic sources said on Thursday.

“Our Peacekeeping colleagues tell us that six peacekeepers from Malawi and one from Tanzania who are part of the UN peacekeeping operation in the DRC ... were killed yesterday, in Beni territory,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters in New York.