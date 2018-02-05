FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 5, 2018 / 6:26 PM / a day ago

U.S. lists four individuals under Democratic Republic of Congo sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States sanctioned a senior general in the Democratic Republic of Congo armed forces and three rebel leaders on Monday, days after the U.N. Security Council blacklisted them for being a threat to the peace and stability of the country.

Those sanctioned included Brigadier General Muhindo Akili Mundos of the DRC armed forces and Gedeon Kyungu Mutanga, Guidon Shimiray Mwissa and Lucien Nzabamwita of three rebel factions.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh

