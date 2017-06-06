FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Congo faces U.N. deadline of June 8 for human rights probe
June 6, 2017 / 8:25 AM / 2 months ago

Congo faces U.N. deadline of June 8 for human rights probe

GENEVA, June 6 (Reuters) - Congo has two days to heed U.N. calls to jointly investigate violence in Kasai province, or else it risks having an international human rights inquiry imposed upon it, U.N. human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein said on Tuesday.

"The already dire situation in the Kasai provinces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo continues to deteriorate, spreading to other provinces and across the border with Angola," Zeid told the U.N. Human Rights Council.

"Unless I receive appropriate responses from the Government regarding a joint investigation by 8 June, I will insist on the creation of an international investigative mechanism for the Kasais." (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Stephanie Nebehay)

