U.N. says killings in Congo ethnic clashes may be crimes against humanity

GENEVA (Reuters) - The deaths of at least 535 men, women and children in fighting between two communities in Democratic Republic of Congo in December may amount to crimes against humanity, a The U.N. human rights office said on Tuesday.

The U.N. said in January that there were credible reports of at least 890 deaths in the clashes over three days in four villages in Yumbi territory in the west of the country.

It sent a special investigative mission that found intercommunal attacks had been planned and carried out.