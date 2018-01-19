FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Basic Materials
January 19, 2018 / 3:58 PM / a day ago

At least a dozen Congo soldiers killed in east

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KINSHASA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - At least a dozen soldiers were killed in Democratic Republic of Congo’s volatile eastern borderlands where the army is battling Ugandan Islamist rebels, Congolese security and diplomatic sources said on Friday.

The armies of Congo and Uganda launched a military offensive last month against the Allied Democratic Forces rebels, who were suspected of being behind a Dec. 8 attack on a U.N. base that killed 15 Tanzanian peacekeepers. (Reporting by Amedee Mwarabu; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
