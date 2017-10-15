FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bodies of ambushed travellers found in eastern Congo -chief
October 15, 2017

Bodies of ambushed travellers found in eastern Congo -chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The bodies of 26 people believed killed after an ambush last week in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo have been discovered, most of them with their hands tied and their necks broken, a local chief said on Sunday.

The victims disappeared last Sunday after they were ambushed by militants on a main road in North Kivu’s restive Beni territory, where more than 800 people were killed in dozens of massacres between 2014 and 2016. (Reporting by Fiston Mahamba; Writing by Aaron Ross and Joe Bavier; Editing by Catherine Evans)

