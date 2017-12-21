IMF ends week-long mission to Congo Republic without bailout deal

ABIDJAN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) ended a week of negotiations aimed at hammering out a deal to bail out Congo Republic’s debt-plagued economy without reaching an agreement on an assistance package, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Like other Central African oil producers, Congo has been hit hard by low crude prices. The IMF said in October that the country’s public or publicly guaranteed debt totalled $9.14 billion, or around 110 percent of GDP, by the end of July. (Reporting by Joe Bavier)