Connecticut governor vetoes budget as spending cuts loom
September 28, 2017 / 3:48 PM / 19 days ago

Connecticut governor vetoes budget as spending cuts loom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy on Thursday vetoed the $40.7 billion biennial budget passed by lawmakers earlier this month, saying the bill would undermine the state’s fiscal stability, education system and economic development.

Malloy, a second-term Democrat who is not running for reelection, said previously that he would not support the Republican-supported budget.

Without a budget, which is now nearly three months overdue, the state could implement severe cuts on Oct. 1 under an emergency spending plan put in place by Malloy. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

