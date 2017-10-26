Connecticut lawmakers pass $41.3 bln, 2-yr budget, nearly 4 months late

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Connecticut lawmakers on Thursday passed a two-year, $41.3 billion budget, nearly four months after it was due, that is expected to help capital city Hartford avoid bankruptcy through state aid provisions.

The budget for fiscal years 2018 and 2019 closes a $3.5 billion deficit over the two years, in part with tax and fee hikes on tobacco products, ride shares and low-income working families.

It also raids a host of funds - for everything from school bus seats to clean energy and tobacco cessation - for money that will be swept into the general fund. (Reporting by Hilary Russ)