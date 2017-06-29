FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ConocoPhillips to sell Barnett assets for $305 million
June 29, 2017 / 11:46 AM / a month ago

ConocoPhillips to sell Barnett assets for $305 million

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips said on Thursday it would sell its assets in the Barnett shale field in Texas to Miller Thomson & Partners LLC for about $305 million.

The largest U.S. independent oil producer said it expects the deal to reduce its 2017 production forecast by less than 5 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOED).

ConocoPhillips said it does not expect any material impact to 2017 cash flow or its other 2017 guidance items as a result of the transaction. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

