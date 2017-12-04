FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ConocoPhillips, Ecuador to settle World Bank arbitration award
December 4, 2017 / 1:10 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

ConocoPhillips, Ecuador to settle World Bank arbitration award

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips and Ecuador agreed to terms of a settlement under an arbitration award in a case where the energy company had been seeking compensation related to confiscation of assets.

A World Bank panel in February ordered the South American country to pay $380 million in damages to the oil and gas producer’s subsidiary Burlington Resources.

ConocoPhillips said it received $75 million on Dec. 1 and would receive $262 million by April 2018.

The settlement includes an offset for the decision awarding Ecuador $42 million on its counterclaims, of which Burlington is entitled an additional $24 million, ConocoPhillips said.

Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
