FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 days ago
Continental to buy 8-10 pct stake in mapping firm HERE -Magazine
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 20, 2017 / 12:15 PM / 21 days ago

Continental to buy 8-10 pct stake in mapping firm HERE -Magazine

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 20 (Reuters) - German automotive supplier Continental is in talks to acquire an 8-10 percent stake in German digital mapping firm HERE, Manager Magazin reported on Thursday, citing unnamed company sources.

The talks are nearing conclusion and a contract is supposed to be signed in September, according to Manager Magazin.

Continental said it would it would not comment on speculation.

Carmakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen bought HERE for 2.8 billion euros ($3.22 billion) in 2015 from mobile equipment maker Nokia of Finland. ($1 = 0.8705 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.