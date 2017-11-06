FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Continental, Osram to launch joint venture in 2018 -sources
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Apple's iPhone X has higher margin than iPhone 8: analysis
Technology
Apple's iPhone X has higher margin than iPhone 8: analysis
Trump lauds Saudi purge, voices confidence in King, Crown Prince
World
Trump lauds Saudi purge, voices confidence in King, Crown Prince
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 6, 2017 / 4:42 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Continental, Osram to launch joint venture in 2018 -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Germany’s Continental and Osram plan to set up a joint venture next year to develop lighting products for the automotive industry, sources told Reuters on Monday.

The venture is expected to generate annual sales of between 400 million and 600 million euros ($695.10 million) initially, the sources said, without being more specific.

Osram and Continental both declined comment.

German media reported earlier this year that the two companies were planning to set up a lighting products joint venture, aiming to employ about 1,500 workers.

$1 = 0.8632 euros Reporting by Irene Preisinger. Additional reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.