FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
CORRECTED-Continental Resources 2nd-qtr loss shrinks, 2017 capex slashed
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
A correction begins
Markets Weekahead
A correction begins
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
Cricket
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 8, 2017 / 9:02 PM / 5 days ago

CORRECTED-Continental Resources 2nd-qtr loss shrinks, 2017 capex slashed

1 Min Read

(Corrects year to 2017 in headline.)

HOUSTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. shale oil producer Continental Resources Inc said on Tuesday that its second-quarter loss narrowed and that it would cut its capital budget for the year.

The company, which is majority controlled by Chief Executive Harold Hamm, posted a net loss of $63.6 million, or 17 cents per share, compared to a net loss of $119.4 million, or 32 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Production in the period rose about 6 percent to 226,213 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Continental cut its budget to a range of $1.75 billion to $1.95 billion, from a prior $1.95 billion target. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder, editing by G Crosse)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.