FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
August 7, 2018 / 9:06 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Continental Resources raises 2018 production guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Oil producer Continental Resources (CLR.N) on Tuesday raised its 2018 production guidance on strong performance in North Dakota’s Bakken shale, as well as improved operational efficiencies and the reallocation of some rigs.

Continental bumped the lower end of its 2018 annual production guidance by 5,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day to between 290,000 boe per day and 300,000 boe per day.

It increased its annual exit rate guidance by 10,000 boe per day to between 315,000 boe per day to 325,000 boe per day.

Reporting by Liz Hampton, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.