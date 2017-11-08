FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore's GIC to invest $200 mln in ContourGlobal IPO -source
November 8, 2017 / 11:10 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

Singapore's GIC to invest $200 mln in ContourGlobal IPO -source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC will invest $200 million in the upcoming $2.2 billion initial public offering (IPO) of ContourGlobal (IPO-CON.L), a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Conditional trading in the power generator firm is due to start on Thursday, with the company pushing ahead with its listing in London despite two large IPOs there being cancelled last week.

The price guidance for the listing is 250 pence per share a bookrunner said on Wednesday, the bottom of a previously announced range of between 250 and 275 pence. The implied market capitalisation of the company after the listing is 1.7 billion pounds ($2.2 billion).

“It’s bottom of the range but it’s good it’s being done,” the source said.

“It’s a sign that the London IPO market is open for the right companies.”

Broadcasting masts firm Arqiva IPO-ARGL.L would have been this year’s biggest listing in London but was postponed last Friday, as was the listing of supermarket supplier Bakkavor. Business services firm TMF scrapped its float on Oct. 27 in favour of a 1.75 billion euro ($2.03 billion) sale to private equity house CVC Capital Partners.

JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs are leading the ContourGlobal deal. ($1 = 0.7618 pounds) ($1 = 0.8624 euros) (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
