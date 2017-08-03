UPDATE 2-ConvaTec profit misses, CFO quits; shares plunge

(Adds share movement, analyst comment)

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Medical technology company ConvaTec on Thursday posted lower first-half profit that fell short of expectations as expenses rose, sending its shares down more than 10 percent.

ConvaTec also said CFO Nigel Clerkin would leave the company in October after its decision to relocate the position to its main office in Reading. He decided not to relocate his family from Dublin, it said.

Shares in the company, which declared an inaugural interim dividend of 1.4 cents per share, posted their biggest drop since going public last October. The stock was the top percentage loser on the FTSE 100 index that was marginally up.

ConvaTec said it appointed Frank Schulkes as CFO-designate and will become CFO on Oct. 31.

Frank, who until 2015 was CFO and executive vice president of GE Healthcare, was the CFO of Germany-based industrial firm Wittur Group before being appointed at ConvaTec.

ConvaTec, whose products are used in acute wound care and critical care, said adjusted operating profit fell 7.4 percent to $193.5 million in the six months ended June 30. The profit was below the company compiled consensus of $207 million.

Operating expenses rose 10.4 percent to $307.7 million.

UBS analysts said ConvaTec management attributed weakness in the first half to a range of one-off and non-repeating issues, but expected improvement in growth rates in all divisions in the second half.

"But we expect guidance of more than 4 percent revenue growth will come into question after 1.5 percent in H1," UBS analysts said in a note.

Departure of the "well-regarded" CFO less than a year after the IPO may add an "additional cloud over the story", the analysts said.

The company, which raised nearly $1.8 billion in the biggest IPO in 2016, said guidance for the full year remained unchanged with revenue growth weighted towards the second half of the year.

ConvaTec recorded revenue growth in three out of its five businesses in the first half of the year.

Gross margins rose to 60.3 percent from 58.8 percent a year ago, on the back of a "margin-improvement plan" that delivered a 40-basis-point benefit in the first half on a constant currency basis, the company said.

ConvaTec still expects around half of the targeted 300 basis points improvement in adjusted gross margin this year. In comparison, the plan delivered a boost of about 130 basis points in 2016.

Revenue rose marginally to $831.3 million, missing the company-compiled estimates of $834.4 million, ConvaTec said. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)