FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Financials
March 6, 2018 / 10:06 AM / a day ago

UK regulator welcomes review into supervision of Co-op Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - Britain’s Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), part of the Bank of England, said it welcomed the government’s decision on Tuesday to launch an independent review into the supervision of Co-operative Bank between 2008 and 2013.

The bank nearly collapsed in 2013 after losses from real estate loans and it received a further capital injection in 2014 as it faced IT and governance problems.

“The PRA supports HM Treasury’s decision to launch an independent review of the prudential supervision of the Co-operative Bank over a disruptive period for the firm,” the PRA said in a statement.

The review will look at the policies and actions of the former Financial Services Authority regulator, and the PRA, one of its successors, in dealing with the Co-op Bank. (Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by William Schomberg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.