FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jindal Steel and Power sells oxygen plant assets for 11.21 bilion rupees
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Toxic firecracker haze darkens Delhi after festival of lights
Pollution
Toxic firecracker haze darkens Delhi after festival of lights
Apple hit with trademark lawsuit over iPhone X "animoji" feature
technology
Apple hit with trademark lawsuit over iPhone X "animoji" feature
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#INWire
October 9, 2017 / 11:01 AM / 12 days ago

Jindal Steel and Power sells oxygen plant assets for 11.21 bilion rupees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REUTERS - Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JNSP.NS) said on Monday it sold two oxygen plant assets to SREI Equipment Finance Ltd for 11.21 billion rupees ($171.70 million).

The logo of JSW is seen on the company's headquarters in Mumbai, India, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

The steelmaker said it also signed a lease-back deal with the company which finances construction equipment purchases and will continue to operate the assets for manufacturing steel. bit.ly/2y4LVIb

The assets are located at the company’s plants in the eastern states of Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

($1 = 65.2900 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.