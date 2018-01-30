FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Regulatory News
January 30, 2018 / 12:26 PM / in a day

Corning's quarterly revenue rises 6.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Corning Inc reported a 6.5 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue on Tuesday, driven by strong demand for its Gorilla Glass used in smartphones and fibre optic products.

However, Corning incurred a net loss of $1.41 billion, or $1.66 per share, in the quarter ended Dec 31, compared with a profit of $1.57 billion, or $1.47 per share, a year earlier.

The company took a $1.8 billion one-time charge related to changes in the U.S. tax law in the quarter.

Net sales rose to $2.64 billion from $2.48 billion. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.