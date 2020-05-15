World News
May 15, 2020 / 10:41 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Germany loosens quarantine restrictions for travellers from Schengen area, UK

A general view shows the castle Berliner Schloss - Humboldtforum, next to the TV tower in Berlin, Germany, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will loosen coronavirus quarantine rules for travellers arriving from the European Union, the Schengen passport-free zone and Britain, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry said on Friday.

Authorities will only recommend travellers go into quarantine if they arrive from countries with elevated numbers of infections, he said at a regular news conference.

A mandatory two-week quarantine still applies for travellers from countries outside the EU, the spokesman said.

Reporting by Thomas Seythal and Andreas Rinke; Editing by Michelle Martin

