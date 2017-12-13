FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Corporation Bank under RBI 'corrective action' lens on bad loans
December 13, 2017 / 12:48 PM / a day ago

Corporation Bank under RBI 'corrective action' lens on bad loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - State-run Corporation Bank said on Wednesday that the Reserve Bank of India has initiated ‘prompt corrective action’ for the lender over high bad loans and the need to raise capital.

The bank did not provide further details on the central bank move, but said it would not have any material impact. bit.ly/2Canye1

The bank had a net non-performing assets ratio of 10.24 percent as of end-September.

The central bank has this year put several other state-run lenders under its corrective action plan, mainly due to their high bad loans.

Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
