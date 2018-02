CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Appian reports Q4 loss of 11 cents per share (Feb. 22)

(In Feb. 22 Brief, corrects 6th bullet to loss per share forecast is 62-65 cents, not 53-54 cents, after company issues correction) Appian Corp:

* APPIAN ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.08

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.11

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 50 PERCENT TO $50.6 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.17 TO $0.18

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.62 TO $0.65

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $198.1 MILLION TO $201.1 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 12 TO 14 PERCENT

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $46 MILLION TO $46.2 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE UP 20 TO 21 PERCENT

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.16, REVENUE VIEW $41.8 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.11, REVENUE VIEW $45.8 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.46, REVENUE VIEW $196.6 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Company's amended SEC filing with correct figures: bit.ly/2EPdonR Further company coverage: