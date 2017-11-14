CORRECTED-BRIEF-Hotel Properties posts Q3 profit attributable of S$42.2 mln (Nov 13)

(In Nov 13 Brief, corrects company name throughout to Hotel Properties, from Wheelock Properties Singapore)
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Hotel Properties Ltd:
* Q3 revenue S$165.1 million versus s$140.0 million a year ago
* Qtrly profit attributable S$42.2 million versus S$32.1 million
* Group expects Holland Park Villas Development to attain practical completion before end of year
* Group will continue to market remaining units in Tomlinson Heights, D'leedon and Interlace