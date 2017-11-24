Correction: Fitch Publishes 9M17 Russian Banks Datawatch

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Russian Banks Datawatch - 9M17 - Amended here MOSCOW/LONDON, November 24 (Fitch) This commentary replaces the original published on 22 November 2017 to correct the minimum required total capital ratio from 1 January 2018 (including buffers) and the language regarding outflows of customer accounts at Alfa-Bank. Fitch Ratings has published the latest edition of the "Russian Banks Datawatch", a monthly publication of spreadsheets with key data from Russian banks' statutory accounts. The publication includes: - Balance sheet numbers as of 1 October 2017, as well as changes during September 2017 and since 1 January 2017 - Profit and loss statement for 9M17 - Charts illustrating balance-sheet changes in 9M17 for the main state-related, privately owned, foreign-owned and retail banks - Special report on the main changes in the figures and trends in the Russian banking system in 9M17 Fitch notes the following key developments in the banking sector in September 2017: In September, after the previous failure and bail-out of FC Otkritie, B&N bank experienced a significant liquidity squeeze and was rescued by the Central Bank of Russia (CBR), through the banking sector consolidation fund and without any losses for senior creditors. The new administration appointed in the banks by the CBR began provisioning their bad assets, resulting in a large combined RUB429 billion monthly net loss (RUB311 billion at Otkritie and RUB118 billion at B&N groups), which wiped out about a third of the sector's 9M17 profit. Fitch understands these provisions are not final and further impairment may be recognised in the future. Apart from these issues, the sector was largely stable in September. Corporate loans nominally increased by RUB172 billion (0.5%), but after adjusting for 1% monthly rouble appreciation against the dollar grew by a higher RUB304 billion (0.9%). The largest FX-adjusted increases were reported by VTB (RUB158 billion, 3%), Gazprombank (RUB117 billion, 4%), Russian Agricultural Bank (RUB95 billion, 6%) and National Clearing Centre (RUB86 billion, 9%, all due to corporate reverse repo). The largest decreases were at Otkritie (RUB47 billion, 5%) and B&N (RUB49 billion, 15%). Retail loans net of exchange rate movements grew by RUB161 billion (1.4%) more or less evenly among the banks. Of the specialised retail banks, Tinkoff, Home Credit & Finance and Rencredit grew by 2%-3%, while Joint Stock Company OTP Bank and Russian Standard were mostly flat. Adjusting for rouble appreciation, customer funding decreased by RUB195 billion (0.4%), which was a net result of RUB269 billion outflow of corporate accounts (1.1%) and RUB74 billion (0.3%) inflow of retail deposits. The largest outflows of corporate accounts were at Sberbank (RUB116 billion, 1.9%), Otkritie (RUB62 billion, 10%), B&N (RUB52 billion, 23%) and National Settlement Depositary (RUB48 billion, 45%). The outflow at Alfa-bank (RUB70 billion, 6.2%) reflects planned repayment of USD1 billion Eurobonds, which are accounted as customer deposits under Russian legislation. Retail deposit inflows were more or less even across the sector in September. State funding increased by RUB276 billion after adjusting for currency moves. This was a net result of repayments of RUB220 billion to the CBR, RUB99 billion to regional and federal budgets and RUB6 billion to other government funds, but borrowings of RUB601 billion from the Ministry of Finance (Minfin). VTB group was the main net taker of government funding in September (RUB323 billion, mainly from Minfin). The CBR injected RUB153 billion of liquidity into B&N compensating significant deposit outflows, but took out RUB351 billion from Otkritie (of the RUB729 billion provided to it in August), seeing its customer outflow moderating. Sector liquidity is generally good, albeit unevenly distributed. Sberbank and most large private and foreign banks have liquidity surpluses as they have repaid the majority or all of CBR funding and as of 1 October kept RUB1 trillion on deposits with the CBR. However, some banks (excluding those rescued) are still reliant on expensive government funding, mainly VTB group (RUB1.6 trillion, 13% of group liabilities), Gazprombank (RUB0.6 trillion, 19%) and Rusag (RUB0.4 trillion, 11%), although all three had reasonable liquidity cushions. Some smaller banks have tight liquidity buffers, including Moscow Industrial Bank (5% of total assets, 6% coverage of customer accounts) The sector reported a RUB356 billion net loss in September (4% of end-August equity), but excluding losses at Otkritie (RUB311 billion, 3x group's combined equity) and B&N (RUB118 billion, the group equity was already close to zero prior to rescue), sector net profit was a moderate RUB73 billion (annualised ROAE of 10%). However, 86% of this was earned by Sberbank (RUB62 billion, 24% annualised ROAE). A large loss of RUB15 billion was reported by Bank Rossiysky Capital, fully offset by an equity injection from Deposit Insurance Agency, which was a prerequisite for the bank's transfer to the Agency for Housing Mortgage Lending anticipated in 4Q17-1H18. Of the specialised retail banks Tinkoff outperformed other banks, reporting monthly profit equal to 7% of equity; OTP, Home Credit and Rencredit earned 1%-3%, while Russian Standard was break even. Excluding Otkritie and B&N, sector capital ratios were stable. The 10 systemically important banks (excluding Otkritie) complied with current capital requirements including buffers. However, two banks need to improve some of their ratios in 4Q17 to remain compliant with the increased buffer requirements applicable from 2018 (systemic banks will need to have a core Tier 1 ratio of 7%, a Tier 1 ratio of 8.5% and a total ratio of 10.5%). These were Promsvyazbank (core Tier 1 ratio 6.5%) and Credit Bank of Moscow (core Tier 1 ratio 6.9%; already increased by about 120bp through an SPO). Of the non-systemically important sampled banks (excluding failed and rescued entities and those not reporting capital ratios), four had capital ratios above the minimum capital requirements, but did not meet the regulatory buffers. These were Almazergienbank, UBRIR, Moscow Industrial Bank and Asian-Pacific Bank (APB). An inability to meet buffer requirements by the end of the quarter could lead to limitations on dividend payments, but would not represent grounds for a license withdrawal. Uraltransbank was in breach not only of the buffer but also the Tier 1 capital requirement itself (reported ratio of 5.3% versus requirement of 6%). Fitch understands that both APB and Uraltransbank have agreed capital rectification plans with the CBR, with certain milestones to be achieved within the next few months, while their inability to meet these targets may result in regulatory intervention. We estimate that at end-9M17 the capital buffers (excluding potential profits) of 23 of the sampled banks (excluding failed and rescued banks, and those not reporting capital ratios) were sufficient to absorb potential losses equal to less than 5% of loans (based on minimal capital requirements) and five could absorb less than 1%. The latter are SKS-bank, Uraltransbank, UBRIR, Almazregienbank and Moscow Industrial. The latest Datawatch is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link. Contact: Anton Lopatin Director +7 495 956 70 96 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Ruslan Bulatov Associate Director +7 495 956 99 82 Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 24 08 James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Related Research Russian Banks Datawatch 9M17 - Excel File here Russian Banks Datawatch 9M17 - PDF here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001