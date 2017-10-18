FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Corus Entertainment posts 15.7 pct rise in qtrly profit
October 18, 2017 / 10:44 AM / 4 days ago

Canada's Corus Entertainment posts 15.7 pct rise in qtrly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Canadian media company Corus Entertainment Inc reported a 15.7 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher advertising revenue.

The company’s net income attributable to shareholders rose to C$28.9 million ($23.1 million) in the fourth quarter ended Aug. 31, from C$25 million a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the company earned 14 Canadian cents per share. The company reported a C$16.5 million gain for the quarter.

Revenue fell to C$381.2 million from C$384.5 million.

$1 = C$1.25 Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
