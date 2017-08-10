Brazil's Cosan sees improving returns for ethanol

SAO PAULO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Energy and infrastructure company Cosan SA Indústria e Comércio said on Thursday ethanol sales were giving better returns than sugar in some Brazilian states, a factor that could change its current production mix.

Executives of Cosan, which partners Royal Dutch Shell Plc in the 50-50 joint venture Raízen, said during a call with analysts that the company had reduced sugar hedging compared to its position during this same period last year, expecting prices for the sweetener to recover mid-term. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Bernadette Baum)