FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
COSCO Shipping Energy plans $814 mln share sale
Sections
Featured
Privacy concerns loom over iPhone X
Apple
Privacy concerns loom over iPhone X
Suspect's New Jersey city a haven for Muslim immigrants
New York Attack
Suspect's New Jersey city a haven for Muslim immigrants
Body broker involved in 2014 murder: police
Special Report
Editor's Picks
Body broker involved in 2014 murder: police
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
November 1, 2017 / 1:02 AM / 2 days ago

COSCO Shipping Energy plans $814 mln share sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 1 (Reuters) - COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation Co Ltd said it would issue 5.4 billion yuan ($814 million) worth of shares, to fund construction of 14 oil tankers and to complete the purchase of other two oil tankers.

The shipping group plans to issue 806.41 million A shares to up to 10 investors. Its state-owned parent, China COSCO Shipping Corp Ltd, will buy 4.2 billion yuan worth of shares, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse on Wednesday.

Trading of its A shares in Shanghai and H shares in Hong Kong will resume on Wednesday. Its Shanghai shares were halted from trade on Oct. 27, and H-shares were suspended on Oct. 31.

$1 = 6.6 yuan Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.