FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
COSCO Shipping plans $2 bln share sale to build ships
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
In Russia probe, Mueller's first charges a show of force
U.S.
In Russia probe, Mueller's first charges a show of force
Lewis Hamilton favourite for 2018 title and knighthood
Sports
Lewis Hamilton favourite for 2018 title and knighthood
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 30, 2017 / 11:25 AM / Updated 18 hours ago

COSCO Shipping plans $2 bln share sale to build ships

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - COSCO Shipping Holdings said on Monday it would raise 12.9 billion yuan ($2 billion) through a share sale to build new ships as it returned to profit for the first nine months of the year.

The Chinese shipping giant reported a profit of 2.7 billion yuan for the nine months to September, after making a loss of 9.2 billion yuan over the same period last year.

Having flagged that it would post a profit earlier this month, it also posted revenues of 67.6 billion yuan as a global recovery in freight rates gathers pace.

COSCO Shipping, which suspended trading in its mainland-listed shares last Thursday, said it would undertake a private placement to fund the building of 20 container ships, six of which will be able to carry over 21,000 twenty-foot containers. Trading in its shares will resume on Tuesday.

The container shipping industry entered a period of recovery this year after a prolonged slump, which has prompted shipping lines to contemplate new ship orders. In September, France’s CMA CGM said it would order nine giant container ships from Chinese shipyards. ($1 = 6.6440 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.