Costa Rica coffee exports jump 72 pct in December
January 3, 2018 / 5:43 PM / a day ago

Costa Rica coffee exports jump 72 pct in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN JOSE, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Costa Rican coffee exports rose by 72 percent to 53,805 60-kg bags in December, national coffee institute ICAFE said on Wednesday.

Costa Rica has sold 102,139 bags during the first three months of the 2017/2018 harvesting season, up 19 percent versus the same period a year ago.

The coffee season in Central America and Mexico, which together produce about a fifth of the world’s arabica beans, runs from October through September.

Costa Rica, one of the region’s smaller producers but famed for its high-quality bean, exported 1.11 million bags in the 2016/2017 harvesting season, down 10.5 percent from the previous cycle. (Reporting by Enrique Andres Pretel; Editing by Tom Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
