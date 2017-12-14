FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Costco's profit jumps 17 percent on higher membership fees, online sales
December 14, 2017 / 9:25 PM / a day ago

Costco's profit jumps 17 percent on higher membership fees, online sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Retailer Costco Wholesale Corp reported a 17.4 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, fueled by higher membership fees and strong online sales.

Net income attributable to Costco rose to $640 million, or $1.45 per share, in the first quarter ended Nov. 26, from $545 million, or $1.24 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $31.81 billion from $28.10 billion.

Comparable store sales, excluding the impact of fuel and currency fluctuations, rose 7.9 percent. Analysts’ on average had estimated a 5.6 percent rise, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru

