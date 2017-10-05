FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Costco's quarterly comp sales beat estimates
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 5, 2017 / 8:25 PM / 12 days ago

CORRECTED-Costco's quarterly comp sales beat estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say comp sales beat, not miss, estimates; also removes reference to fewer customer visits to outlets in first paragraph)

Oct 5(Reuters) - Warehouse club retailer Costco Wholesale Corp reported higher-than-expected quarterly comp sales on Thursday.

Sales at established stores open at least a year rose 5.7 percent in the fourth quarter, excluding the impact of changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange, the company said.

Analysts on average were expecting same-store sales to rise 5.1 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Net income attributable to Costco rose to $919 million, or $2.08 per share, in the 17-week quarter ended Sept. 3, from $779 million, or $1.77 per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Karina Dsouza and Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

