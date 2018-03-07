FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2018

Costco reports 10.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp reported a 10.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, fueled by higher membership fees.

Total comparable-store sales, excluding impact of fuel and currency fluctuations, rose 5.4 percent in the second quarter, while analysts on average had estimated a 5.6 percent rise, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $701 million, or $1.59 per share, in the quarter ended Feb. 18, from $515 million, or $1.17 per share, a year earlier.

The company had a $74 million gain in the reported quarter, related to changes in the U.S. tax law.

Total revenue rose to $33.00 billion from $29.77 billion. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

