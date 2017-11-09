Coty posts quarterly loss on higher acquisition costs

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Beauty products maker Coty Inc on Thursday posted a quarterly loss on higher expenses related to the acquisition of P&G’s beauty brands and weak demand for its fragrances and color cosmetics.

Net loss attributable to the company was $19.7 million, or 3 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Sept. 30. The company broke even in the year-earlier quarter.

Net sales more than doubled to $2.24 billion, but was in line with analysts’ estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan and Uday Sampath Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)