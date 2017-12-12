FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Country Garden suspends property services unit spin-off
Sections
Featured
India's tax department considers tax on virtual currencies
BITCOIN
India's tax department considers tax on virtual currencies
Mukesh Ambani programmed to punch through $100 billion
Breakingviews
Mukesh Ambani programmed to punch through $100 billion
Backed by Putin, military pushes into foreign policy
Russia
Backed by Putin, military pushes into foreign policy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 12, 2017 / 12:56 AM / 2 days ago

China's Country Garden suspends property services unit spin-off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 12 (Reuters) - China’s largest developer by sales Country Garden said it has suspended a plan to spin off its property services unit due to a change in government policies.

The company said in a filing to the stock exchange on Monday that it has resolved to withdraw its application for the Shanghai listing, over a year after it applied to the Chinese securities regulator.

Country Garden did not give details of the policy change.

“The company is evaluating its options, including the seeking of a separate listing of the assets related to property management on a securities exchange elsewhere,” it said.

The suspension would not have any material adverse effect on its financial position or operation, it added. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.