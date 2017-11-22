British developer Countryside flags strong trading in property sector

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Countryside Properties said trading in Britain’s housing market was robust, with strong customer demand, favourable mortgage lending conditions and “good political support”.

The developer’s comments are in contrast to peers who have flagged weakness in the sector.

Countryside, which regenerates public land and builds houses on its own plots, said trading was aided by low interest rates and increased demand from first-time buyers supported by the government’s Help to Buy scheme.

“With strong political support for more housing across all forms of ownership and moderate build cost inflation, we look forward with confidence to delivering our growth plans in 2018 and the medium term,” Countryside said.