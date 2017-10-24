Covestro posts strong rise in Q3 core profit, unveils buyback

FRANKFURT, Oct 24 (Reuters) - German plastics and chemicals maker Covestro on Tuesday posted a 50 percent increase in third-quarter core earnings, citing higher selling prices, and also unveiled plans to buy back up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.76 billion) worth of shares.

Covestro has pledged it would return cash to shareholders if it cannot find a suitable major takeover target within two years as it eyes 5 billion euros in total operating cash flow after investments over the next five years.

Former parent Bayer still holds about a quarter in the group. ($1 = 0.8503 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Ludwig Burger; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)