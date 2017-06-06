FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jun 6
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
PAKISTAN
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
June 6, 2017 / 6:43 AM / 2 months ago

TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jun 6

2 Min Read

    Jun 6 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
NHB               MFS             29-Jun-17   ICRA A1+    6.2000    12500     08-Jun-17
JMF PRODUCTS      MFS             07-Jun-18   ICRA A1+    8.0500    950       09-Jun-17
JMF CREDIT SOL    MF              11-Dec-17   ICRA A1+    7.6000    500       12-Jun-17
FEDBANK FIN*      -               6 MONTHS    CRISIL A1+  7.4500    500               -
RASHTRIYA CHE*    -               06-Sep-17   CRISIL A1+  6.4400    2000              -
HPCL              -               10 DAYS     CRISIL A1+  6.1900    5000      09-Jun-17
ISEC LTD          MFS             3 MONTHS    CRISIL A1+  6.7000    250       08-Jun-17
PNB HSG           -               6 MONTHS    CARE A1+    6.7950    3000      07-Jun-17
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services       
CP Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CP Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.