TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jun 6

Jun 6 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- NHB MFS 29-Jun-17 ICRA A1+ 6.2000 12500 08-Jun-17 JMF PRODUCTS MFS 07-Jun-18 ICRA A1+ 8.0500 950 09-Jun-17 JMF CREDIT SOL MF 11-Dec-17 ICRA A1+ 7.6000 500 12-Jun-17 FEDBANK FIN* - 6 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.4500 500 - RASHTRIYA CHE* - 06-Sep-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.4400 2000 - HPCL - 10 DAYS CRISIL A1+ 6.1900 5000 09-Jun-17 ISEC LTD MFS 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.7000 250 08-Jun-17 PNB HSG - 6 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.7950 3000 07-Jun-17 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com